Chinese-Russian relations demonstrating development dynamics — Xi

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are demonstrating stable development dynamics, visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Thanks to the shared efforts, Russian-Chinese relations are demonstrating healthy and stable development dynamics. Political mutual trust between our countries is being built up, shared interests are multiplying, our peoples are getting closer. Cooperation in the trade-and-economic, investment, energy, cultural, humanitarian, and inter-regional dimensions is developing," the Chinese leader noted.

Xi is on a state visit to Russia from March 20 through 22. On Monday, he had a tete-a-tete informal meeting with Putin, which lasted for 4.5 hours. On Tuesday, the Chinese leader met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and then arrived in the Kremlin for official talks with Putin. The leaders are expected to sign two joint statements after the talks. In all, the visit is expected to yield more than ten documents on cooperation in various spheres.