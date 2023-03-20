Sweden’s anti-terrorism actions insufficient for NATO membership approval yet — Cavusoglu

ANKARA, March 20. /TASS/. Turkey currently considers Sweden’s actions on implementation of the Madrid memorandum on countering terrorism to be insufficient for endorsement of its NATO membership application, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the Brussels donor conference for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria Monday.

"We see that the new government of Sweden makes certain steps to implement the memorandum on countering terrorism, but they have been insufficient yet," Cavusoglu said.