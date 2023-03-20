Grain deal extension to hinge on whether Russian requirements are met — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Moscow will make a decision on extending the grain deal after its current 60-day term of validity expires, depending on whether real progress will be seen in access for Russian agricultural products to world markets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told an online briefing for Russian media on Monday.

"The achievement of substantive progress [on exports of Russian agricultural products] will be decisive for us in terms of making decisions after or during the coming 60 days," the diplomat said. According to Vershinin, there is still no real progress on meeting Russian requirements regarding free exports of agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Moscow will suspend its participation in the Black Sea initiative for the export of Ukrainian foodstuffs if it sees no progress in the implementation of the memorandum between Russia and the UN on the export of Russian agricultural products.