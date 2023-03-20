Kremlin spokesman refuses to comment on Xi’s possible call to Zelensky after Russian visit

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday he doesn’t know whether visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to call Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky after his visit to Russia or whether he can make such a call right from Moscow.

"Are you serious asking [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s press secretary about that? A wrong addressee," he said in response to a question from Russian TV Channel One.

The situation in Ukraine, including China’s settlement plan, is expected to be among the topics during Putin’s talks with Xi in Moscow.