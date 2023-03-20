Multipolar scope, globalization turn into irreversible global trends, says Xi Jinping

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. Economic globalization, multipolarity and democratization of international relations should be viewed as an irreversible trend, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"The world today is going through profound changes unseen in a century. The historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation is unstoppable. The prevailing trends of world multi-polarity, economic globalization and greater democracy in international relations are irreversible.".