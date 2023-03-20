High-level contacts play important role in Russia-China relations, says Xi Jinping

BEIJING/MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Contacts between China and Russia at the supreme level as well as at other high-ranking official levels form the basis for paving up the way for further bilateral cooperation, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"High-level interactions have played a key strategic role in leading China-Russia relations," Xi Jinping said in the article published ahead of his visit to Russia.

"We have established a whole set of mechanisms for high-level interactions and multi-faceted cooperation which provide important systemic and institutional safeguards for the growth of the bilateral ties," he said.