Israel, Palestine agree to stop unilateral measure for period of 3-6 months

CAIRO, March 19. /TASS/. Israel and Palestine have agreed to refrain from any unilateral measures for the next three to six months, according to a statement adopted after the five-party meeting on security issues in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.

According to the document, Israel has undertaken to suspend the discussion of the issue of the settlement activities on the West Bank for a period of four months and to stop issuing construction permits in the next six months.

The sides also agreed to develop a mechanism for reducing and fighting against violence and actions that can deteriorate the situation. The sides also reiterated their commitment to their previous agreements and their readiness to resolve problems through direct dialogue.

The five-party meeting involving delegations from Israel and Palestine, as well as representatives from Egypt, Jordan and the United States are called with an aim of reaching a settlement that would guarantee tranquility in the region in the Moslem Holy month of Ramadan (from March 23 to April 21, 2023). The previous meeting in this format was held in Jordan’s Aqaba in February. Back then, the Israeli and Palestinian delegations agreed to take measures to resume trust and stop unilateral actions leading to the escalation of violence.