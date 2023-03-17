Republika Srpska to halt communication with US, UK embassies — president

BELGRADE, March 18. /TASS/. Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will decide next week to halt communication with the embassies of the UK and the US, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said on Friday.

He said "a team was being assembled that will collect comprehensive information" about the activities of US and UK diplomats and embassies, including their "meddling in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

"We are forced to suspend all communication with the abovementioned representatives of the embassies. Communication will be suspended by officials of Republika Srpska and Serb representatives in BiH and BiH presidency, cabinet, Parliamentary Assembly and all others that were appointed by Serbs to BiH joint establishments," Dodik was quoted as saying by RTRS television.