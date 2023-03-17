Turkey discusses extension of grain deal 'on initial terms' with Russia, Ukraine

ANKARA, March 17. /TASS/. Turkey continues negotiation with Russia and Ukraine in order to extend the Black Sea Grain Deal on "initial terms," Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters Friday.

"The timeframe [of the grain deal] expires. But we continue negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on prolongation of this agreement on initial terms," he underscored.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS that the grain deal will be extended for 60 days. According to Grushko, the deal will be extended on the same terms that were defined earlier.

The agreements on export of food from Ukraine were signed on July 22 in Istanbul for 120 days, and were extended in November for the same time span. One agreement regulates export of grain from Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The Istanbul Joint Coordination Center, established by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, is tasked with inspection of ships in order to prevent weapon smuggling and to rule out provocations. In addition, Russia and the UN signed a memorandum, which puts obligations on the global organization to remove various restrictions on export of Russian fertilizer and agricultural products to global markets. The Russian side points out that the second part of the agreement is not being implemented.