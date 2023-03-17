Expert says situation on grain market to normalize only when Ukrainian conflict ends

BUDAPEST, March 17. /TASS/. The problem of supplies of Ukrainian grain, as well as Russian agriculture products and fertilizers, to the global market will only be solved when the military conflict in Ukraine stops, Zoltan Koskovics, a geopolitical analyst at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights, told TASS when asked to comment on the extension of the grain deal.

"The root of the problem lies in the fact that though both Ukraine and Russia used to be major players on the European and international grain markets, the war itself in the former case and the influence of sanctions in the latter case resulted in a situation when they cannot export in the usual way and in the usual direction. This all damages the European and Hungarian farmers, as well as puts consumers in the Middle East and in North Africa in a very difficult situation, despite the fact that the countries in those regions are not and cannot be responsible for the war in Ukraine," he said.

The faster the sides manage to solve the Ukrainian conflict, the faster normal trade ties with the participation of Russia, Ukraine and other countries will be restored, the expert noted. "This example clearly shows that all engaged parties are truly interested in putting weapons to silence and making peace that will also allow settling economic and trade relations," he added.

The agreements on Ukrainian food exports were made for a term of 120 days in Istanbul on July 22, 2022. One of the deals regulates grain exports from the Ukraine-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomosk and Yuzhny. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations should engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. However, Russia keeps pointing out that the second part of the deal has not been implemented yet.

On Monday, consultations took place in Geneva, which involved Secretary General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, UN Under Secretary General Martin Griffiths and a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. The Russian diplomat said after the meeting that Moscow did not oppose the grain deal being extended beyond March 18, but only for 60 days and not for 120 days like in November 2022. This is enough time to objectively assess the implementation of the United Nations’ promises to ensure the unhindered access of Russian agricultural goods and fertilizers to the global market, he noted.