US has necessary resources to support Ukraine till end of September — White House

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden says it has all the necessary financial resources to support Ukraine through the end of the fiscal year, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing on Thursday.

"We believe we have the resources we need through the end of this fiscal year," she said.

Jean-Pierre noted that the current administration has support in the US Congress from both Democrats and Republicans regarding aid to Kiev.

Fiscal year 2023 in the US runs from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023.