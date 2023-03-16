Police use water cannons, tear gas at rally against pension reform in Paris

PARIS, March 16. /TASS/. Clashes between police and protesters took place on March 16 during a protest rally against the government’s attempt to push through pension reforms while bypassing the parliament, in which police used tear gas and water cannons, TASS reports from the scene.

Protestors behaved aggressively, building a bonfire in front of police vehicles while chanting slogans and hurling insults at the police. After firecrackers and stones were thrown towards the police cordon, police officers resorted to using tear gas. The riots are now continuing, and the situation at Place de la Concorde has become visibly tense and volatile.

Earlier, the BFM TV channel reported that more than 6,000 people took part in the rally. The first protesters appeared on the square even before the National Assembly (the lower house of France’s parliament) convened to debate the relevant bill.