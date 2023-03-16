Riyadh, Tehran agree to eschew armed confrontation with each other — TV report

DUBAI, March 16. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed not to enter into any military confrontations or to carry out intelligence activities directed against each other’s interests, the Al-Arabiya TV channel reported on Thursday, citing a high-ranking Saudi official.

"Both countries have made commitments in the field of defense and security in order to avoid military aggression [against each other] or to carry out intelligence activities," the official said.

The interviewee also stated that Saudi Arabia, during negotiations with Tehran on the normalization of bilateral relations, vowed not to make its territory available as a base for third countries to mount an attack on Iran.

"In accordance with the agreement, Saudi territory shall not be used for military operations against Iran," he said.

The Saudi official did not disclose the details of the agreements, noting only that Riyadh and Tehran had achieved unanimity regarding the settlement of the conflict in Yemen. The parties did not discuss the problem of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the source said.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations and to reopen their respective embassies within two months. The countries’ delegations held several days of bilateral talks in Beijing, which culminated with the adoption of a tripartite statement. It said that Tehran and Riyadh were committed to the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and also planned to resume cooperation in trade, the economy, culture, science and engineering.

Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran escalated in March 2015 with the start of a military operation by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition against the Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels in Yemen. In January 2016, after the Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad were attacked by angry crowds following the execution of Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Riyadh, the kingdom severed diplomatic relations with Iran.