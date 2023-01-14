Some Western countries ready to heed Russia’s security architecture proposals – spokesman

ANKARA, January 15. /TASS/. Certain Western counties are willing to heed Russian proposals on building a global security system, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said at a meeting with foreign reporters, among whom was a TASS correspondent, on Saturday.

"If speaking about building the global security architecture, I believe there is readiness to listen to such ideas from Russia. And Russia is also willing to listen to the other party’s ideas," President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said, without elaborating which Western counties expressed such readiness.

According to the Turkish presidential spokesman, it does not matter what Russia and Ukraine are doing on the frontline.

"It will be up to the major powers and main players to decide when and how this war will end. It is more or less reminiscent of the 45-year Cold War era, when everyone largely managed to hold their ground. However, it took 45 years to change the way of thinking and come to the conclusion that it was better to have a big reset and to create a new security architecture. It is more or less clear what Russia wants, what Ukraine wants, what the Baltic states want and what Europe wants," he said.

"A big question for all our politicians is how we will reach it, how we will shape these ideas to make it happen," Kalin added.

When asked a follow-up question by one of the Western reporter whether Ukraine was just a pawn, Erdogan’s spokesman answered in the affirmative.

"I can say this with certainty," he stressed.