China’s UN envoy urges to stop activities that put Zaporozhye NPP at risk

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. All military operations that put safety and security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) must stop immediately, Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun has said.

"The shelling around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has not ceased, and its safety and security has been a source of concern. According to the IAEA, all six reactors at the plant are down, and the last backup power line to guarantee the plant’s safety and security functions was damaged by shelling at the end of last December, with power transmission only resumed last week. This should not happen again," the Chinese diplomat told the UN Security Council’s session on Ukraine on Friday.

"All military operations that could affect the safety and security of the nuclear power plant should be stopped immediately," he added.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, has a capacity of 6 GW and is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian forces took control of the plant in late February 2022 and ever since, the Ukrainian army has been periodically shelling its territory, as well as Energodar’s residential quarters with the use of drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

An IAEA mission, led by its Director General Rafael Grossi, visited the plant in early September 2022. Several agency employees remained at the nuclear plant as observers after the mission departed. In its report issued after the visit, the IAEA called for the immediate establishment of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye plant to prevent a possible "nuclear incident" triggered by hostilities. The IAEA chief is negotiating the project with the Russian and Ukrainian sides. On October 11, he visited St. Petersburg to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Addressing an international conference in Rome on December 2, Grossi said that an agreement on a security zone around the ZNPP was within reach.