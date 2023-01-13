UN not involved in developing Ukrainian resolutions on ‘peace’, ‘tribunal’

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. The UN is not participating in work on Ukrainian resolution drafts on settling the conflict and a "tribunal," Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Friday.

"We are not involved in the negotiations on resolutions," he said. "I can't speak for the few thousand people that work in this building," he added noting that certain UN member states are involved in this process.

As Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said on Thursday, the UN General Assembly’s special session on Ukraine in late February may discuss a resolution on settling the conflict based on Kiev’s suggestions and later it is planned to consider a resolution on Russia’s "responsibility mechanism."

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stressed that any notions of any tribunal were preposterous.