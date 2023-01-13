Humanitarian deeds lead to breakthrough between US, Russia — ex-US Secretary

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. The path to a breakthrough in relations between Russia and the US may, at this stage, involve the discussion of humanitarian issues and Moscow has proven that it is ready for such interaction with Washington, former US Energy Secretary and diplomat Bill Richardson told TASS at a press conference on Friday upon arriving in Washington with US citizen Taylor Dudley, who was handed over to him at the Russian-Polish border.

"I think, in this very sour American-Russian relationship, mainly over Ukraine, the way to break through is through humanitarian cases, through the return of citizens from both countries, and I want to just state for the record and I made these predictions, that many skeptics said, well, you're not going to bring Trevor Reed, you're not going to bring Brittney Griner home. You're not going to bring individuals like Taylor Dudley home, and that happened," Richardson noted.

"So I think, humanitarian cases are a path towards dialogue and that dialogue is still taking place and I have found in my conversation strictly on humanitarian issues in Moscow, and other parts of Russia, mainly in Moscow <…> that on these issues, humanitarian issues, Russia is willing to engage," he stressed.

Richardson was a US ambassador to the UN (1997-1998) and the Secretary of Energy (1998-2001) in the Clinton administration. He served as the governor of New Mexico from 2003-2011, moving on to establish the Santa Fe-based Richardson Center for Global Engagement to promote dialogue "with countries and communities not usually open to more formal diplomatic channels." In the past, he repeatedly traveled to North Korea to facilitate the settlement of its nuclear issues. He also went to Venezuela where he met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss releasing US nationals held in custody in that country. Additionally, he was involved in some other cases related to freeing Americans held abroad for various reasons.

US citizen Taylor Dudley, detained in Russia last April, was released on Thursday and handed over to the US side at the Russian-Polish border, the Richardson Center for Global Engagement which participated in the negotiations on releasing the American confirmed to TASS on Thursday.

According to CNN, the 35-year-old Michigan resident was detained by Russian border patrol police while attempting to enter Kaliningrad from Poland. According to the TV channel, he was in Poland to visit a music festival; his reasons for entering Russia have not been disclosed.