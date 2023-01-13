IAEA plans to have 11-12 experts in Ukraine at any given time

VIENNA, January 13. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans to have 11-12 experts at Ukrainian nuclear facilities at any given time, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will be in Ukraine next week to establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts at all the country’s nuclear power facilities, significantly stepping up the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help prevent a nuclear accident during the current military conflict," the agency said in press statement posted on its website on Friday.

"Soon the IAEA will be permanently present at all of Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities, including Chornobyl. <…> Our nuclear safety and security experts will monitor the situation at the plants, assess their equipment and other needs, provide technical support and advice, and report their findings to IAEA headquarters," the agency quoted Director General Rafael Grossi as saying.

"The IAEA will have around 11-12 experts present in the country at any given time. Although IAEA missions have been at these sites previously during the conflict, the continuous deployment of teams marks a major expansion," the IAEA said.

The IAEA said on November 14, 2022 that at the request of the Ukrainian government the agency would sent expert missions to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. The IAEA mission finished its work at the Chernobyl NPP on November 25. IAEA experts inspected the South Ukraine NPP on December 2, and the Khmelnitsky and Rovno NPPs on December 10.