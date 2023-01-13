Humanitarian deeds lead to breakthrough between US, Russia — ex-US Secretary

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. A path to a breakthrough in relations between Russia and the US may currently involve the discussion of humanitarian issues and Moscow has proven that it is ready for such interaction with Washington, former US Energy Secretary and diplomat Bill Richardson told TASS at a press conference on Friday upon arriving in Washington with US citizen Taylor Dudley who was handed over to him at the Russian-Polish border.

"I think, in this very sour American-Russian relationship, mainly over Ukraine, the way to break through is through humanitarian cases, through the return of citizens from both countries, and I want to just state for the record and I made these predictions, that many skeptics said, well, you're not going to bring Trevor Reed, you're not going to bring Brittney Griner home. You're not going to bring individuals like Taylor Dudley home, and that happened," Richardson noted.

"So I think, humanitarian cases are a path towards dialogue and that dialogue is still taking place and I have found in my conversation strictly on humanitarian issues in Moscow, and other parts of Russia, mainly in Moscow <…> that on these issues, humanitarian issues, Russia is willing to engage," he stressed.