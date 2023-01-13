China condemns UK report on human rights in Hong Kong

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. Chinese authorities are extremely dissatisfied with the British government’s report on human rights in Hong Kong and have warned London of serious consequences, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"By publishing this report, London is grossly interfering in Hong Kong's affairs," he stressed at the briefing. "We insist that Britain should stop meddling in China's domestic politics, otherwise the rock that the British side has lifted will inevitably crush its own feet."

The Chinese diplomat said the British authorities, by publishing such reports, are violating international law and showing disrespect for China's sovereignty. "China expresses categorical displeasure about this, and we are strongly against it," Wang Wenbin added. "We insist that Britain have an unbiased view on major historical trends and forget about its old colonial dreams."

The British government publishes a biannual report on human rights in Hong Kong. The document criticizes, among other things, the national security law adopted by the Chinese authorities for this special administrative region.

The Sino-British Joint Declaration, signed in 1984, set out the arrangements for handing over Hong Kong, which at that time was a British territory, to China. According to the terms of the declaration, the Chinese government became responsible for its foreign policy and territorial security on July 1, 1997 according to the "one country, two systems" concept. Hong Kong is largely self-governing.