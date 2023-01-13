Presidential election kicks off in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, January 13. /TASS/. Voting began in presidential elections in the Czech Republic on Friday.

At 14:00 (16:00 Moscow time), 14,857 polling stations opened in the republic where 8.3 mln constituents of the country with the population of approximately 10.6 mln can cast their vote. The election will be held for two days. It is expected that preliminary results will be announced late on January 14.

The current presidential election is the third direct general election of a head of state in the history of the Czech Republic. It was held in this format for the first time in 2013. Prior to that, the president was elected by the parliament.

Czech political scientists predict that in order to determine a winner, a second round of voting will be necessary that has already been scheduled for January 27-28. Surveys show that not a single presidential candidate will be able to garner more than 50% of the vote to win the election. Two candidates with the greatest number of votes will proceed to the second round.

There are eight registered presidential candidates. According to sociologists, only three of them have a real chance of becoming the Czech Republic’s fourth president. They are former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, army general and ex-Chair of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel and former rector of Mendel University in Brno Danuse Nerudova. According to polls conducted over the past two months, each of them has the support of an average of 26% to 27% voters. The other five candidates will be able to receive from 1% to a maximum of 7% of the vote.