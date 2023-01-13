Rada strips Medvedchuk of his deputy powers — media outlet

KIEV, January 13. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) passed resolutions on the early termination of the deputy powers of opposition politicians Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andrey Derkach, who had recently been stripped of their Ukrainian citizenship, the Strana media outlet reported on Friday.

According to its information, these decisions were supported by the Rada’s constitutional majority. Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak revealed on his Telegram channel that 320 deputies voted for the termination of Medvedchuk's deputy powers. A similar decision in respect to Kozak was supported by 317 deputies, and 319 were in favor of stripping Kuzmin of his deputy powers. The number of deputies who voted for the termination of Derkach's powers was 314.

On Thursday morning, the Verkhovna Rada registered four resolutions on the early termination of the deputy powers of Medvedchuk, Kozak, Kuzmin and Derkach. The texts of the documents published on the parliament's website state that the deputies' powers are terminated due to them being deprived of Ukrainian citizenship.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky decided to strip opposition politicians Medvedchuk, Kozak, Kuzmin and Derkach of their Ukrainian citizenship. He added that these were "not the last such decisions". On Wednesday, Zelensky said he was stripping people of citizenship according to laws or "details [received] from the Ukrainian Security Service". However, the law ‘On Ukrainian citizenship’ does not list any details or accusations of the security service in the article under grounds for the termination of citizenship.

Ukraine has long been engaged in political persecution of Medvedchuk, who served as head of the political council of the country's now-banned Opposition Platform - For Life party. On April 12, 2022, Zelensky reported that Medvedchuk had been detained. He was charged with treason and violation of the laws of war. In late September, Medvedchuk left Ukraine as part of a detainee swap.

Kozak and Kuzmin also represented the Opposition Platform in Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, while Derkach was an unaffiliated MP. In May 2020, Derkach published recordings of telephone conversations in which the deputy claimed that then-Ukrainian President Petr Poroshenko was communicating with current US President Joe Biden (who was the country's vice president at the time) and which confirmed the US’ interference in Ukraine's internal affairs.