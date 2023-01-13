DPRK too dangerous for South Korea to rely on US alone — daily

SEOUL, January 13. /TASS/. North Korea's nuclear program has become too much of a threat to South Korea for Seoul to rely solely on the US in defense matters, the Chusunilbo newspaper said in an editorial on Friday.

"The US nuclear umbrella has in some ways always been the foundation of South Korea's national security, but the North Korean nuclear program has become too menacing to entrust the fate of the nation to the US alone," the newspaper says. "The North is close to developing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads that can hit two or three US cities simultaneously."

In the face of such a threat, the US authorities are unlikely to be determined to keep the promise to open a nuclear umbrella over South Korea, the newspaper said.

"Since the Korean War, the US has never fought alongside South Korea against North Korean provocation, but recently even US experts have advised South Korea to build up its strength in case the US nuclear umbrella does not open," the editorial reads.

President Yoon Suk-yeol in a policy briefing on Thursday did not rule out the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea or the country acquiring its own nuclear weapons if the North Korean nuclear threat became a lot more serious, adding that cooperation with the US in the field of security would be the most realistic option.

His administration later clarified that Yoon mentioned the worst-case scenario and the South Korean leader’s remark should be seen as a manifestation of his determination to defend the country.

Proposals and alternatives

Chosunilbo believes that "the South Korean government has no immediate plans to develop its own nuclear weapons, but Yoon’s focus was "more on urging the US to find more effective means of suppressing the North Korean nuclear threat."

The newspaper speculates that the "two allies must first discuss ways to jointly plan for the US nuclear assets." Under this concept the United States can, in the event of a conflict, provide access to its nuclear weapons to an ally so that the latter can carry out an attack with his own delivery vehicles. The allies also conduct appropriate training.

"The European members of the NATO have either developed their own nukes or come up with a system of sharing them even though they are also under the protection of the American nuclear umbrella. But the US has banned any access to nuclear weapons for South Korea," Chosunilbo says.

"Ideally the South will never have to arm itself with nuclear weapons. Without a North Korean nuclear threat, there would be no reason for it. But what choice does Seoul have when the North continues to develop more powerful nukes, China keeps looking the other way and the US focus is elsewhere?" the newspaper asks.

"The government needs to prepare for the worst and assess the country's ability to produce nuclear weapons and make necessary preparations. That will send a clear message to North Korea and China," Chosunilbo concludes.