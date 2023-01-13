French lower house speaker calls for opening Lachin Corridor during visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, January 13. /TASS/. French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet called for opening the Lachin Corridor at a joint press conference with her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan in Yerevan on Friday.

"We are very concerned about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. We are worried about it because the continued blockade is creating a humanitarian situation that is deteriorating. It’s crucial to restore free movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as power supplies and Internet connections," she pointed out.

The French National Assembly speaker added that Paris had called for the deployment of the European Union’s second civilian mission to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. "We hope that we will be able to once again request Europe to send another mission and deploy it to Armenia (on the border with Azerbaijan - TASS). France supports the deployment of such a mission," she stated.

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani activists claiming to be environmentalists blocked the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and the place where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. Baku said that blocking the road was not the goal of the protest and civilian vehicles could freely move in both directions. However, Yerevan slammed the activity as a provocation by the Azeri authorities aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster in the unrecognized republic. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that Nagorno-Karabakh was facing food shortages due to the blocking of the corridor. On December 14, Armenia requested that the European Court of Human Rights compel Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor.