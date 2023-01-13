Zelensky’s initiative of global summit seems unserious, populist, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s initiative to hold a global summit in the winter for ending the conflict seems unserious and confirms Kiev’s inadequate perception of the reality, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"The initiative seems unserious, as another populist undertaking to attract attention to Ukraine’s affairs. It confirms Kiev’s inadequate perception of today’s reality," he said when asked a respective question.

"It is difficult to imagine how the discussion at a ‘global summit’ of such issues as the ‘liberation’ of territories, the payment of compensations by Russia or the organization of an international tribunal against the country may be offered amid the conditions that the Kiev authorities and the Ukrainian armed forces are in today," the diplomat noted.

Zelensky said earlier that he intended to organize a global commit for discussing the terms of ending the conflict in Ukraine put forward by Kiev. The country’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that Kiev was going to hold a ‘peaceful summit’ at a UN platform by the end of February, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acting as a mediator.