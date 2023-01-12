New Omicron subvariant not more severe or deadly, says sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. New Omicron variant XBB.1.5, dubbed Kraken, has not become more severe or deadly, according to foreign scientists, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Thursday.

"So far, we rely on data provided by scientists, researchers, doctors from the countries where the virus is spreading the fastest. The data shows that the mutation has not seriously affected the clinical implications, meaning it has not become more severe or more deadly," she explained.

That said, same as other Omicron variants, it "leads to a complex disease, which may even be complicated by lasting signs," Popova added, noting that the so-called longcovid and postcovid were meant.

"All those signs exist. The immune protection that was formed after the previous meeting with another geno-variant or after vaccination, may not be sufficient. It is necessary to be cautious and look after oneself," she stressed.

The new variant of Omicron is not widely spread globally as of today, the regulator’s head noted.

"Of course, viruses mutate, this being the basis of their functioning and activity. And the coronavirus, which we have already known for three years, also mutates, it mutates quite actively, and today the geno-variant <…>, the so-called Kraken, triggers concern. As of today, it is not widely spread globally," she said.

The first case of XBB.1.5 in Russia was announced on Thursday as Kraken was registered in the Penza Region. There are no plans to impose restrictions, the watchdog said.