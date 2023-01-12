Kremlin mum on Putin, Erdogan conversation

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refrained to comment on whether a telephone conversation is scheduled in the near future between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We do not announce international conversations in advance," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

The Turkish ombudsman said earlier that Erdogan intends to hold telephone conversations with Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "today or tomorrow" on the humanitarian corridor topic.