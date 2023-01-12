London cannot confirm death of UK national gone missing in Soledar — statement

LONDON, January 12. /TASS/. The UK can neither confirm nor deny information about the discovery of the body of one of the missing British nationals in Soledar, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said Thursday.

"The reports we have had today are deeply concerning. They come from the Wagner Group, so I would urge caution in covering the topic until any such claims are verified," he said, according to Sky News.

On Wednesday, the press office of the Konkord company, owned by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, reported that one of the two British nationals that went missing in Ukraine, was found dead in Soledar. Earlier, the National Police of Ukraine announced that Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Perry, 28, went missing on January 6. The duo left Kramatorsk and headed towards Soledar, after which communication with them was lost. According to the British media, they assisted in the evacuation of civilian population as a part of a non-governmental organization.