Russian Health Ministry says COVID-19 evolves toward less severe course

MOSCOW, Hanuary 12. /TASS/. Coronavirus infection is evolving toward a less severe course of the disease, the lead infectious diseases specialist of the Russian Health Ministry, Vladimir Chulanov, said on Thursday.

"As we can see, its [COVID’s] evolution path leads to a decrease in the pathogenicity of the virus. In addition, herd immunity is accumulating, which also protects us," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

At the same time, the expert noted that emergence of a virus with an unfavorable mutation that would cause a severe course of the disease could not be ruled out.

Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) earlier reported the new Omicron subvariant, dubbed Kraken, has been recorded in the country for the first time in the Penza Region. The sanitary watchdog stressed that there were no plans to impose restrictions. Chulanov noted that according to the available information, the Kraken subvariant did not entail a severe course of the disease.