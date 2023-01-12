Belarusian PM notes progress in programs with Russia

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. A high percentage of completed activities, the foreign trade turnover level, and resolution of old problems impeding bilateral cooperation evidence successful implementation of integration programs with Russia, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko said.

"We have notable progress and good result in all these three areas," the Prime Minister said, cited by the SB. Belarus Segodnya news outlet.

The national government "has the shared opinion that programs work to the benefit of Belarus," Golovchenko added.