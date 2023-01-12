Armenian PM urges Karabakh not to make remarks giving Baku excuse to start war

YEREVAN, January 12. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic not to make statements that could give Azerbaijan a pretext to escalate tensions.

"It is necessary to avoid making political statements that would bring the current situation into an even more complicated deadlock, because statements that are not accompanied by clear ideas about reaching an end point will do no good. A political dialogue must begin between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, and our colleagues in Nagorno-Karabakh must not allow anyone to accuse them of derailing any constructive conversation or making such a conversation impossible. Closing the Lachin Corridor is a provocation, the ultimate goal of which is a new military escalation, and steps that those drafting a military escalation scenario seek should not be taken," Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

According to the head of the Armenian Cabinet, "one of the goals of this provocation and escalation is to hide the obvious need for a political and official dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert and take it off the agenda." "No action should be taken that contributes to this provocation," he added.

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijanis who posed as environmentalists blocked the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, where a Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed. Baku stated that the goal of the protest was not to block any road and that civilian vehicles could move freely in both directions.

Yerevan construed this step as a provocation by Baku, which was aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster in the unrecognized republic. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting that the blockade caused food shortages in Nagorno-Karabakh. On December 14, 2022, Armenia appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to oblige Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor.