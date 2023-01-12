UK aware of reports about body of missing British citizen found in Soledar, official says

LONDON, January 12. /TASS/. London is aware of reports that the body of one of the two missing British citizens was found in the town of Soledar, a British Foreign Office spokesperson said, according to Sky News.

"We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine. We are aware of recent reports and are in touch with the Ukrainian authorities," the spokesperson noted.

On Wednesday, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Concord company said that one of the missing British nationals had been found dead. According to Ukraine’s National Police, Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28, went missing on January 6. All communication with them was lost after they had departed from Kramatorsk to Soledar. According to British media outlets, the Britons were helping to evacuate civilians as members of a non-governmental organization.