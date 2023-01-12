US, Japan view Russia-China military cooperation as ‘provocative’ — joint statement

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. Russia's growing strategic military cooperation with China is provocative, the US and Japan said in a joint statement following a meeting of the two countries’ foreign policy and defense chiefs.

"The ministers also highlighted with concern Russia's growing and provocative strategic military cooperation with China, including through joint operations and drills in the vicinity of Japan," the statement reads.

In addition, Washington and Tokyo condemned Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine, and "reiterated the need for Russia to be held accountable." In their view, Russia’s activities "present a serious security threat for the European region and shake the foundation of the international order." The ministers also claimed that Russia was using "reckless nuclear rhetoric.".