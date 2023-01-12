China poses ‘greatest shared strategic challenge’ to Washington, Tokyo - US top diplomat

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. China is the "greatest shared strategic challenge" to Washington and Tokyo, as well as for their allies and partiers, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference following a meeting between the US and Japanese foreign policy and defense chiefs.

"We agree that the PRC is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we and our allies and partners face," he stated.

"We applaud Japan’s pledge to double defense spending by 2027," Blinken noted, pointing to Tokyo’s commitment "to foster even closer defense cooperation with the United States."

According to Blinken, Washington and Tokyo "stand together with Ukraine" against Russia’s special military operation.

"In the face of these and other challenges, today, we discussed ways to deepen our coordination," including "increased bilateral exercises," the US secretary of state emphasized.