Grossi says he’s heading to Ukraine next week, then to Russia

ROME, January 11. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said he will travel to Ukraine next week and then wants to head to Russia.

"I will be in Ukraine again next week and am hoping to meet with President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky, Prime Minister [Denis] Shmygal, Foreign Minister [Dmitry] Kuleba. Then I’m hoping to go to Russia," he said on Italian Rai News 24 television.

The official also said he was hoping to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I’m expecting this and hoping I will be able to do it," he said, when asked if the meeting was in the cards.

The IAEA chief also said at the fall meeting in St. Petersburg both sides were in agreement to continue talks regarding issues at nuclear power plants.

Grossi met with Putin in St. Petersburg on October 11. The IAEA chief said communication with the Russian leader was extremely important from the perspective of ensuring safety at nuclear power facilities including the Zaporozhye NPP.