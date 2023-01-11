At least 7 people killed in blast near Foreign Ministry in Kabul — TV

CAIRO, January 11. /TASS/. At least seven people were killed in an explosion in Kabul near the Foreign Ministry building of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) which seized power in Afghanistan, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing its sources.

According to its information, at least 10 people were wounded.

Earlier, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s office in the Taliban government, tweeted that a suicide bomber attempted to enter the ministry. "I am here, in the Foreign Ministry. A suicide bomber attempted to gain entry to the ministry but was detected by security at the door; the terrorist blew himself up," he wrote.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul told TASS that the employees of the Russian diplomatic mission are safe and there is no information on any Russian nationals affected by the blast.

Over recent months, a series of explosions, armed attacks and shootouts have occurred in several Afghan provinces. The militants of the Islamic State - Khorasan Province, which is an offshoot of the Islamic State extremist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for many of these attacks.