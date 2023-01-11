No proof of cyberattack on UK civil aviation system yet — White House

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. US authorities currently have no proof of a cyberattack on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced Wednesday.

"The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," the spokeswoman tweeted.

According to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Biden ordered the FAA and the Department of Transportation to restore the operation of the system and determine the cause of the disruption.

Previously, NBC reported citing its sources that flights are being cancelled in the US en masse due to a disruption in the FAA system. According to the report, a total of 254 flights were cancelled and over 2,500 flights were delayed. The FAA confirmed the disruption, adding that it is already working on restoring the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system.