Biden says US authorities unaware what triggered outage in flight control system

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The US Administration does not know yet what caused an outage in the computer system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as the flights can land safely, US President Joe Biden told reporters in the White House on Wednesday, after his conversation with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"They (the transportation authorities - TASS) don’t know what the cause is," Biden said. "I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don’t know what the cause of it is; they expect in a couple of hours, they’ll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time."