Watchdog says no need to impose restrictions in Russia due to COVID situation in China

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. There is no need to introduce special restrictions in Russia because of the COVID-19 epidemic situation in China, Marina Sharabakina, head of Russian sanitary watchdog’s (Rospotrebnadzor) epidemiological well-being department, said on Wednesday during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"We know that currently a difficult epidemic situation is observed in a number of countries, including the situation with COVID-19 in China, but the measures taken by Rospotrebnadzor make it possible to continue existing trade and economic relations with the People's Republic of China. <...> So far <...> [the situation] does not require special measures, it all depends on an automated control system that helps us organize those activities that will not complicate the situation in Russia," she said.

According to Sharabakina, an automated information system of epidemic control called ‘Perimeter’ operates at all checkpoints across the state border. It allows experts to assess in real time the risks of infectious diseases entering the Russian territory from other countries, as well as to determine the necessary sanitary and quarantine measures to prevent the further spread of dangerous infections.

In Russia, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 21,836,969 cases of infection have been reported, along with 21,258,733 recoveries and 394,214 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation in the country.