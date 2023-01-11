Diplomat dismisses Western claims of China losing control over pandemic

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The United States and other Western countries are trying to accuse China of losing control over the pandemic, but these claims are mere speculations, China’s ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview.

In his words, certain forces "not only in the United States but in the Western world in general keep <…> turning a blind eye to the Chinese miracle in the struggle against the pandemic, speculating about ‘China’s loss of control over the pandemic’ and tarnishing our COVID-19 prevention and control measures."

"In fact, they have always had biased attitude towards China: first, they claimed that China’s anti-COVID measures were too strict, now they criticize China for easing control," he said. "This is truly laughable."

The ambassador added that his country’s "new anti-coronavirus measures have received widespread support and recognition among members of the international community.".