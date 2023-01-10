German foreign minister announces 40 mln euros worth of support to Ukraine

BERLIN, January 10. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during her trip to Kharkov on Tuesday that Germany will provide another 40 million euros to support Ukraine and vowed not to let up efforts to supply Kiev with weapons.

"We will support you for as long as it takes," she was quoted as saying by the DPA news service. "We won’t let up the efforts toward further military support with the purpose of saving human lives."

The plan is that 20 million euros will go to providing help for surviving the winter, such as supplies of electric generators, and mine-clearing. Another 20 million euros, according to Baerbock, will be allocated to expanding the Starlink satellite internet network. The money could fund construction of about 10,000 signal reception terminals, with the third of them to be at the disposal of the Ukrainian armed forces, according to DPA.

Baerbock was on an unannounced visit to Kharkov on Tuesday, becoming the first German minister to travel to eastern Ukraine after the start of the Russian special military operation. She was accompanied by her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba and Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Alexey Makeyev. The visit lasted 4 1/2 hours. The German foreign minister, as almost all senior members of the German green party, is a hardliner with respect to Russia and a strong supporter of arms supplies to Kiev.

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. The West subsequently imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia and stepped up the shipment of weapons to Kiev, which are worth billions of dollars.