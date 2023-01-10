Russian national Sofia Sapega denied pardon in Belarus, according to her father-in-law

MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. Russian national Sofia Sapega, who is serving her sentence in Belarus, has been denied a pardon, her father-in-law Sergey Dudich told TASS on Tuesday.

"Today, we received a letter from Sofia, where she says that she was notified on January 2-3 about being denied a pardon," he said. "So far, it is not clear what we can do next."

Sofia Sapega was detained on May 23, 2021 at the Minsk airport along with Roman Protasevich, the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus. She was found guilty of willful actions to instigate social hatred taken by a group of persons which caused serious consequences, and of illegally collecting and disseminating personal data. On May 6, the Grodno regional court sentenced her to six years in prison. Later, she filed a plea for mercy. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that he thought it may be possible to transfer her to Russia.