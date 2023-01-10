Azerbaijani, Turkish joint military drills pose threat to Armenia — prime minister

YEREVAN, January 10. /TASS/. The joint military exercises between Azerbaijan and Turkey pose a threat to Armenia, but Yerevan must develop "the right attitude" towards them, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a news conference on Tuesday.

"This, of course, is a threat, we must develop the right approach to this threat," he said, adding that these maneuvers "are also a provocation."

The Armenian prime minister also added that Yerevan intends to continue pursuing the peace agenda in the region and that it "believes in settling relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan."

The most recent joint military exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces were held in early December 2022. They involved personnel of various military branches, combat and special engineer equipment, as well as combat aircraft of the two countries. They covered the city of Baku and the territories of the Astara, Jabrail and Imisli regions.