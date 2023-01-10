No date set yet for meeting among Russian, Syrian and Turkish top diplomats — paper

BEIRUT, January 10. /TASS/. The date of a forthcoming meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey is still being hammered out, the talks will probably not take place before Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu returns from the US, the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported on Tuesday.

According to its sources close to the governments of Syria and Turkey, the date for the meeting among the diplomacy chiefs has not yet been set. Meanwhile, Turkish sources suggested that any dialogue among the three foreign ministers would not take place until Cavusoglu returns from Washington, where he is scheduled to attend a US-Turkish council meeting on January 17.

Hurriyet, a Turkish newspaper, also notes that there is no certainty regarding the date of the top diplomats’ gathering yet and assumes that Cavusoglu will arrive in Moscow on January 14-16. There is also a possibility that the visit to Russia may take place after the visit to Washington. The newspaper notes, citing its sources, that the preliminary place of the Foreign Ministry-level event is Moscow. However, no official decisions have been made yet on this matter either.

Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported on Sunday that the foreign ministers may meet in Moscow on January 11. It was claimed that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), might join the trilateral meeting. The newspaper says that according to the agreement, the talks in Moscow should pave the way for a summit involving the presidents of Russia, Syria and Turkey. According to the newspaper, the UAE has offered a venue for the summit.

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out holding a face-to-face meeting with Syrian leader Bashar Assad "to ensure peace in Syria" following talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries. Erdogan said on December 15 that he had proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a trilateral meeting involving Assad. That summit, he said, should be preceded by talks among the special services, defense and foreign ministers. Negotiations between the military chiefs of the three countries were held in the Russian capital on December 28.