Ankara backs Zelensky’s proposed peace plan, says Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA, January 10. /TASS/. Ankara supports Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s previously proposed plan on a peaceful settlement of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"Certainly our goal is lasting peace and a mutually-acceptable solution. We do believe that this war will end at the negotiating table and the sooner we realize this fact, the better," the minister said in an interview with Turkish daily Milliyet.

"Russia is currently voicing its readiness for negotiations," Cavusoglu continued. "[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has proposed a 10-point peace plan."

"On behalf of Turkey, we back this peace plan and carry on with our work on it," the Turkish foreign minister added.

The Wall Street Journal reported on December 22, citing anonymous American and European sources, that Ukrainian authorities were working on the final details of their peaceful conflict settlement proposal, which could be made public in February 2023.

Late last month, Ukrainian President Zelensky told a joint meeting of the US Congress, following his talks with American President Joe Biden, that the two had discussed Kiev’s proposals to settle the Ukrainian conflict. According to Zelensky, Biden supported Ukraine’s initiative to hold a global peace summit to discuss these proposals.

Commenting later on the proposed initiative, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no ‘peace plan’ on Ukraine was possible if it did not account for the four new regions joining Russia.

Russia’s special military operation

On February 21, 2022, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics DPR and LPR respectively). Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24, 2022 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance, he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.

From September 23 to September 27, 2022, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Putin and the heads of the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. Later, the State Duma and the Federation Council (the lower and upper houses of Russia’s parliament) approved legislation on ratifying these treaties, as well as federal constitutional laws on the accession of the four regions to Russia.