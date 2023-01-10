Armenian PM clarifies concern not criticism over Russian peacekeepers’ activity

YEREVAN, January 10. /TASS/. Yerevan doesn’t criticize Russian peacekeepers but expresses its concern over their activities in the zone of their responsibility, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"We are not criticizing Russian peacekeepers, but are expressing our concern over their activities and these concerns have deep roots. No one denies that Russian peacekeepers today ensure the security of Nagorno-Karabakh residents, but we also know facts when the Azerbaijanis violated agreements in the zone of responsibility of the peacekeepers, for instance, in Parukh but saw no reaction from them," Pashinyan said.