Beijing expects balanced implementation of grain deal

BEIJING, January 10. /TASS/. China hopes that the grain deal will be implemented in a balanced, comprehensive and efficient way, the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Asked to comment on a statement by Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirishchi on only 5.4% of food delivered from Ukraine to poorest countries, he said: "China hopes that the agreement on delivery of grain via the Black Sea will be implemented in a balanced, comprehensive and efficient way."

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until November 19. The deal was extended for another 120 days on November 17. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the accord was extended automatically due to the absence of objections from the parties involved (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations).