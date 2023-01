YEREVAN, January 10. /TASS/. Yerevan has no intentions of speaking with Moscow in the language of ultimatums regarding the issue of unblocking the Lachin Corridor, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"I believe that we must not speak with our partners in the language of ultimatums. Everything we had to say on this issue we repeatedly stated already and there is nothing to add actually," Pashinyan noted.