KIEV, January 9. /TASS/. An air raid warning was issued on Monday in the Kharkov region in eastern Ukraine, according to the official air raid alert service.

Air raid warning were also issued in Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Ukraine’s media outlet Strana wrote on its Telegram channel that explosions were heard in the cities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, which are located in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR.