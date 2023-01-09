Palestine ambassador says talks are unlikely with current Israeli government

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Talks on Middle East settlement with the current Israeli government will hardly be possible, the Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal has told TASS.

"The situation in the Palestine-Israel conflict has become more difficult, more complicated. And we are sure it’s the worst cabinet in the Israeli history," he said. "Speaking about the future, we are sure nothing is going to work out with them in terms of holding negotiations and the establishment of peace."

The ambassador said the new Israeli cabinet includes such far-right members as Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. He criticized Ben-Gvir for going to the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, a holy site for Jewish, Christian, and Muslim people, on January 3.

"It’s a major violation. People who do so obviously don’t want peace," he said.